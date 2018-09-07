Pawan Singh-Amrapali Dubey starrer Sher Singh's second poster goes viral on Internet

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey have teamed up for a film titled 'Sher Singh'. The first look of 'Sher Singh' was released some time back and it was well appreciated with the Bhojpuri cine lovers. And now, the makers have released the second poster of the film which has gone viral on the internet.

The makers of Sher Singh are planning to unveil the first official trailer of the film in coming days.

Check out the second poster of the film here:

The songs in the film have been composed by 'Chote Baba' while lyrics have been penned down by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi, Vinay Nirmal, Manoj Matlabi. The choreography has been done by Rikki Gupta.

It is to be noted that the lead actors are currently shooting in Jodhpur for the film. In fact, Pawan has also shot for a special item number with Sambhavna Seth at Mumbai's Chandiwali studio.

Directed by Shashank Rai, 'Sher Singh' is slated to hit the theatres next year. Shooting has been going on in full swing in Jodhpur, and Amrapali and Pawan have been sharing sneak-peeks from behind the scenes on their social media accounts.

Earlier, the actress took to the Instagram to share the video along with her co-star Pawan Singh. In the video, she is grooving to Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra popular track 'Tenu Leke'. The video will leave you awe-struck as both actors grove to a romantic number. This time the actress is in all praises after uploading a hot yet sexy pic of herself in a black see-through top with blue denim shorts.

She captioned her post as, "On the beautiful location of Sher Singh in Jodhpur with @singhpawan999 (only I could get this done iss video ko karwana was too much work I tell you)".

In an exclusive chat with Bhojpurixp.com, Amrapali mentioned that 'Sher Singh' is no less than an adventure for her. "I'm enjoying it quite a lot. The story of this movie is quite interesting. It is being filmed with a completely different concept. People already like my chemistry with Pawan Singh will like it more on screen. I have already done a song with him so since then, my understanding with Pawan has become very good", she said.