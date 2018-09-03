हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh-Amrapali Dubey's Sher Singh poster out — Check photo

Directed by Shashank Rai, 'Sher Singh' is slated to hit the theatres next year. 

Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The makers of Pawan Singh-Amrapali Dubey starrer 'Sher Singh' have unveiled the first poster of the film. The film has been produced and directed by Shashank Rai.

Check out the poster here: 

Sher Singh

It is to be noted that the lead actors are currently shooting in Jodhpur for the film. 

Directed by Shashank Rai, 'Sher Singh' is slated to hit the theatres next year. Shooting has been going on in full swing in Jodhpur, and Amrapali and Pawan have been sharing sneak-peeks from behind the scenes on their social media accounts.

Earlier, the actress took to the Instagram to share the video along with her co-star Pawan Singh. In the video, she is grooving to Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra popular track 'Tenu Leke'. The video will leave you awe-struck as both actors grove to a romantic number. This time the actress is in all praises after uploading a hot yet sexy pic of herself in a black see-through top with blue denim shorts.

She captioned her post as, "On the beautiful location of Sher Singh in Jodhpur with @singhpawan999 (only I could get this done iss video ko karwana was too much work I tell you)".

In an exclusive chat with Bhojpurixp.com, Amrapali mentioned that 'Sher Singh' is no less than an adventure for her. "I'm enjoying it quite a lot. The story of this movie is quite interesting. It is being filmed with a completely different concept. People already like my chemistry with Pawan Singh will like it more on screen. I have already done a song with him so since then, my understanding with Pawan has become very good", she said.

