Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's chemistry in this song will make you feel the magic of love - Watch

Mumbai: If ever there's an award ceremony to felicitate the best onscreen pairings in Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's names will top the list. The two actors share a sizzling chemistry that is indescribable.

Pawan and Akshara have worked in many films together. On screen, they look a couple that is made-for-each-other. They give couple goals, and their pairing makes viewers go aww.

Here's a song titled Mohabbat Kar Gail Ankhiya in the film Satya. The soothing romantic track showcases the spellbinding chemistry between Pawan and Akshara.

Check out the video below:

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working in TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

And Pawan Singh is one of the most bankable superstars in the Bhojpuri film industry. He hails from Ara in Bihar. He has featured in several hit Bhojpuri films such as Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja etc to name a few.

He rose to fame with super-hit song Lollypop Lagelu which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.