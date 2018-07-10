हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey's pics from the sets of Sher Singh will make fans happy- See photos

Check out the images shared by the hero and the heroine of the film.  

Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey&#039;s pics from the sets of Sher Singh will make fans happy- See photos
Pic courtesy: @singhpawan999 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey have teamed up for a film titled Sher Singh. The two actors took to their respective Instagram pages to share images from the sets of the film.

Check out the images shared by the hero and the heroine of the film:

 

शूटिंग शुरू शेर सिंह @aamrapali1101

A post shared by pawansingh (@singhpawan999) on

 

 

On set Sher Singh with power star @singhpawan999 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 

 

 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 

 

Sher Singh 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 

 

Shoot start  Sher Singh  @singhpawan999

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

The film will be produced and directed by Shashank Rai.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected. 

Wanted which released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, has turned out to be one of the blockbusters of the ongoing year.

Chartbuster Lollypop Lagelu, which was released many years ago made Pawan a superstar overnight. The Bhojpuri star has a number of films in the pipeline apart from Sher Singh and the list includes - Maa Tujhe Salaam, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Balmua Tohre Khatir etc.

Amrapali aka YouTube Queen of Bhojpuri cinema has an ocean of fan following.

For the unversed, Amrapali began her acting career by doing Hindi daily soaps. She has worked in shows - Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.  And now, she is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and a name to reckon with.

She made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then become the highest paid actress in the industry, reports suggest. In about 4 years, she has succeeded in creating a niche for herself.

The Bhojpuri sizzler has many films in her kitty and the list includes Nirahua Chalal London,  Veer Yodha Mahabali, Lagal Raha Batasha, Jai Veeru etc.

Tags:
Pawan SinghAmrapali DubeyPawan Singh Amrapali DubeyPawan Singh Amrapali Dubey filmsSher SinghBhojpuri films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close