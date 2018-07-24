हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey's Raate Diya Butake becomes first Bhojpuri song to garner over 200 million views on YouTube

Both Pawan and Amrapali took to Instagram to share their ecstasy.

Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey&#039;s Raate Diya Butake becomes first Bhojpuri song to garner over 200 million views on YouTube

Mumbai: Pawan Singh is not called a Power Star for no reason. The Bhojpuri superstar and Amrapali Dubey's song Raate Diya Butake has created history on YouTube. The peppy song from the film Satya has garnered over 200 million views on the video sharing site. It has thus become the first Bhojpuri song to cross the 200 million milestone.

Both Pawan and Amrapali took to Instagram to share their ecstasy.

Here's translating Pawan's post: "It is a very happy day for me because you all have made my song Raate Diya Butake a massive hit on YouTube. The song has garnered over 21 million views. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for showering me with love and blessings."

Aamrapali too shared the same poster.

 

 

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

The song was published twice on YouTube. It was first shared on Mar 27, 2017 and then on Nov 16, 2017 on Wave Music's channel.

In case you missed watching the super-hit track, check it out here:

 

The song from the film Satya (directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh) is a special track which sees Amrapali making a cameo. The blockbuster film starred Akshara Singh as the leading lady.

Raate Diya Butake sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali is penned and composed by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Chhote Baba respectively.

For the unversed, Amrapali is popularly called Queen of YouTube because her songs and films garner massive views on the video-sharing site. Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is lovingly called Power Star.

The two power-packed performers have teamed up for a film titled Sher Singh. The film has gone on floors and is currently under production.

Tags:
Pawan SinghAmrapali DubeyAamrapali DubeyRaate Diya ButakeRaate Diya Butake YouTubeSatyaSatya moviem Bhojpuri songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close