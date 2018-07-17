हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh and Khyati Singh's Balmua Tohre Khatir release date out

Mumbai: The makers of Pawan Singh and Khyati Singh starrer Balmua Tohre Khatir have zeroed in on the release date. The much-awaited film will hit theatres in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Mumbai on July 27.
Power star Pawan is excited about the film and his chemistry with Khyati in it.

Pawan, who has teamed up with Khyati once again believes that the audience will like his chemistry with the actress who is immensely talented. 

He shared screen space with Khyati in a film titled Leke Aaja Band Baaja Aye Pawan Raja in the past.

Balmua Tohre Khatir is directed by Dinesh Yadav. 

Khyati talked about the film and said, "Pawan is a superstar and everyone wishes to work with him. I am lucky to get a chance to work with him for the second time. I hope the audience likes our chemistry. The film is ideal for family viewing and has melodious songs.

According to the filmmaker, the film revolves around social issues related to women. The story narrates the struggle of a woman who loves her husband very much but circumstances compel her to resort to a weapon. The film is made in such a way that the audience will be able to relate to it. 

The film also stars Sanjay Pandey, Ayaz Khan, Manoj Tiger, Seema Singh, Karan Pandey, Glory Mohanta, Sonia Mishra, Vinod Mishra, Anara Gupta and Kiran Pandey. 

Avinash Jha aka Ghunghroo has composed the music for the film. Azad Singh and Pyarelal have penned the lyrics of the songs. Manoj Singh Tiger has written the film while choreography has been done by Kanu Mukherjee and Ricky Gupta.

