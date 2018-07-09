हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh and Mani Bhattacharya's sizzling chemistry in Bin Biyahe Rajaji song will help you beat Monday blues -Watch

Sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, the song is penned and composed by Vinay Nirmal and Chhote Baba Bashi respectively.  

Mumbai: A brand new song from Pawan Singh's blockbuster film Wanted is out. Titled Bin Biyahe Rajaji, the song also features Mani Bhattacharya.

Sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, the song is penned and composed by Vinay Nirmal and Chhote Baba Bashi respectively.

Check out the song here:

Another song Palangiya Sone Na Diya from the film was unveiled a few days ago. The sizzling romantic number garnered over 10 million views on YouTube in just 10 days.

Wanted which released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, has turned out to be one of the blockbusters of the ongoing year.

The film also stars Amrita Acharya, Brajesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan, Bipin Singh, Jay Singh, Jassi Singh, Sweety Singh, Jayprakash Singh, Upendra Yadav, Vaishnavi Gupta, Deepak Sinha, Prem Dubey, Dhama Verma, Anup Lota, Govind Kumar, Ujjair Khan, Prakash Sharma and Jaswant Kumar.

Directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and produced by Jaswant Kumar, 'Wanted' has been presented by the Shri J Soharta Productions banner. The film has been written by Veeru Thakur. The music for the film has been composed by Chhote Baba while the songs have been penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Chartbuster Lollypop Lagelu, which was released many years ago made Pawan a superstar overnight. He is now one of the most bankable superstars of Bhojpuri cinema.

