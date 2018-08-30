हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh and sizzler Mani Bhattacharya's 'Palangiya Sone Na Diya' song crosses 50 mn views on YouTube—Watch

It has garnered over 50,192,598 views on YouTube so far.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and gorgeous actress Mani Bhattacharya's song 'Palangiya Sone Na Diya' from the film 'Wanted' has become a huge hit on YouTube. The song has set the internet on fire.

It features the lead pair of Pawan Singh and Mani. The peppy dance number has been sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. The dance has been choreographed by Ramdevan and the lyrics are penned by Sumeet Singh Chandravanshi.

Watch the song:

It has garnered over 50,192,598 views on YouTube so far. Pawan Singh thanked his fans on social media. 

 

Thnx to all for Love and Support

A post shared by pawansingh (@singhpawan999) on

Wanted which released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, has turned out to be one of the blockbusters of the ongoing year.

The film also stars Amrita Acharya, Brajesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan, Bipin Singh, Jay Singh, Jassi Singh, Sweety Singh, Jayprakash Singh, Upendra Yadav, Vaishnavi Gupta, Deepak Sinha, Prem Dubey, Dhama Verma, Anup Lota, Govind Kumar, Ujjair Khan, Prakash Sharma and Jaswant Kumar.

Directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and produced by Jaswant Kumar, 'Wanted' has been presented by the Shri J Soharta Productions banner. The film has been written by Veeru Thakur. The music for the film has been composed by Chhote Baba while the songs have been penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Chandravanshi.

 

