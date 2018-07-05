हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's Bhole Baba Ke Aashirwad song spiritually strikes a chord - Check it out

Mumbai: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey's song Bhole Baba Ke Aashirwad is out. The song dedicated to Lord Shiva will be an absolute devotional treat during the auspicious month of Shravan which will commence on July 28.

Bhojpuri superstars Nirahua (Dinesh Lal Yadav) and Pawan, who worked together in music videos in the past, teamed up for the first time for a song.

The Jubilee star and Power star were supported by Amrapali during the playback. The YouTube queen has complimented her co-stars beautifully by lending her voice to the devotional track penned and composed by Pyarelal Yadav and Rajesh - Rajnish respectively.

Check out the song here:

Nirahua had shared the news of collaborating with Pawan for the first time by admiring the latter's singing prowess.

He wrote:

"Mai bachpan se Pawan Ji ki singing ka fan hoon Pahli bar ek hi gana maine aur mere bhai Pawan Ji ne Ek sath Gaya aur humara sath diya Amrapali Ji ne .sapna poora hua aur Bhole Baba ko dhanyavad dene pahuncha Mahakal Ujjain @bholebabakeashirvaad.love you the most mere bhai @singhpawan999 (sic)."

Nirahua has enthralled audiences by her his performances in films which are high on entertainment quotient. He is one of the most successful Bhojpuri film stars and is multi-talented. He is an actor-singer- producer.

Nirahua and Aamrapali - Nirahua Hindustani 2 - has garnered over 70 million views. It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far.
 
Nirahua starrer 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 63 million views on YouTube.  And last but not the least, Nirahua Hindustani has over 52 million views so far.

The superstar has a number of films in his kitty and the list includes - Jai Veeru, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakh.

Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is equally popular. He has enthralled moviegoers by his action-packed performances in films and his singing.

Chartbuster Lollypop Lagelu, which was released many years ago made Pawan a superstar overnight. 

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected. 

