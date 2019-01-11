Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani's 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' song crosses 230 million views on YouTube—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and popular actress Kajal Raghwani's foot-tapping dance number 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' song has become a big hit on YouTube. The song from 2016 release 'Bhojpuriya Raja' has turned out to be a chartbuster.

The song has garnered as many as 239,781,304 views on YouTube so far. It is on the verge of crossing 240 million views, such is the response that this song is getting.

Watch the song:

Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's crazy dance moves in the song will surely make you wanna hit the dance floor. It has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh respectively. The lyrics are penned by Azad Singh and the music is composed by Madhukar Anand.

Made under the banner of Vasundhara Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd, 'Bhojpuriya Raja' is produced by Sudhir Singh and co-produced by Sandeep Singh. It has been directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh. The film was a huge hit and was received well by the audiences.

It had an ensemble star cast with Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Umesh Singh and Brijesh Tripathi in the lead roles.

The actor has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.