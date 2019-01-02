Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani's Yaarana first look poster out

New Delhi: The first look of Bhojpuri film 'Yaarana' starring Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani has been unveiled by the makers. The film is directed and produced by R Bhushan under the banner of Entertainment Presents.

Looking at the poster, one can expect Pawan Singh to show some daring action sequences in the film.

Take a look at the poster below:

The music has been given by Madhukar Anand while songs are by Shyam Dehati. Director Ravi Bhushan has also penned down the story of the film.

More updates of the film are awaited.