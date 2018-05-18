Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal or Dinesh Lal Yadav - who's the highest paid Bhojpuri actor? Check out list

Mumbai: Bhojpuri cinema has a huge fan following. Names like Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari have ruled the roost. Their fans admire them and shower their films with much warmth and admiration. Apart from the two megastars, the industry is home to superstars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh.

These actors have created a niche for themselves in the industry. They have been in the business for over a decade, and their body of work bears testimony to their popularity.

In this web-post, we will take a look at the highest paid stars of Bhojpuri cinema.

Pawan Singh - Power star Pawan Singh, who is also a singer, best known for the song Lollypop Lagelu, reportedly charges around Rs 45-50 Lakhs per film.

Khesari Lal Yadav - One of the most bankable stars in the industry, Khesari charges Rs 35-40 lakhs per film and also has a revenue-sharing agreement with film producers, reports suggest.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua - Often referred to as Jubilee Star, Nirahua is one of the most popular stars among the masses. He quotes approximately Rs 10 Lakhs per film and modifies his fee structure based on the performance of his films at the Box Office, reports suggest.

Ravi Kishan - This megastar is very popular in Bollywood too. Kishan, one of the towering personalities in the film industry, reportedly charges around Rs 50 Lakhs per film.

Manoj Tiwari - Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari is perhaps the most famous of all. He is given around 50-55 Lakhs per film. The actor has Bhojpuri cinema's highest grosser Sasura Bada Paisawala to his credit. The film reportedly minted over Rs 20 crores at the Box Office.