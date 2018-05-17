Pawan Singh looks unrecognisable in this Lollypop Lagelu video - Watch

Mumbai: What crosses your mind when you think of Pawan Singh? Lollypop Lagelu, no? Well, the Bhojpuri superstar's Lollypop Lagelu song became an instant hit soon after it was released for the first time many years ago.

Not just fans of Bhojpuri cinema, music lovers from across the country still dance to the song that is peppy and foot-tapping.

We came across an old video of the song featuring Pawan. However, we are sure you wouldn't be able to recognise him in it.

The hunk of an actor, who used to have shoulder length hair was slimmer. And the handlebar moustache that he now sports is missing in the video.

Don't believe us? Watch it for yourself:

Pawan, who hails from Ara in Bihar is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film stars. He has acted in prominent Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Challenge etc.

His recently released movie Wanted didn't live up to the hype but he has a quite a few plump projects in his kitty. He is one of the most bankable stars in the Bhojpuri film industry and his on-screen chemistry with co-star Akshara Singh is believed to be one of the best.

On the personal front, Pawan tied the nuptial knot with Jyoti Singh in her hometown Baliya, in Uttar Pradesh on March 6. The couple solemnised their wedding in the presence of family and friends.