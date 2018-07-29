हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lolipop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh and reigning queen Monalisa are one of the most sought-after couples in the Bhojpuri film industry. Recently, a sensuous dance number featuring the stellar actors Pawan, Monalisa and Akshara Singh went viral on social media.

Pawan Singh-Monalisa sensuous wedding night song and the loneliness of Akshara Singh-Watch

New Delhi: Lolipop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh and reigning queen Monalisa are one of the most sought-after couples in the Bhojpuri film industry. Recently, a sensuous dance number featuring the stellar actors Pawan, Monalisa and Akshara Singh went viral on social media.

The song titled 'Diya Gul Kara Rani' was unveiled on January 2018 and it has garnered over 9 lakh views since then.

On the work front, Monalisa announced her maiden drama 'Nazar', that will telecast on Starplus channel. In the daily soap, she will essay the character, who is named Mohona. She will mostly be seen in sarees in the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 
She entered matrimony with her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was still inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then with the industry heavyweights.

