Pawan Singh starrer Loha Pahalwan to release in September

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is all set to enthral the audience yet again with his upcoming film 'Loha Pahalwan'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 14 in Bihar, Jharkhand, Mumbai and Gujarat and it will release on October 2 in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

The trailer of the film is out and has garnered around 1,231,064 views on YouTube. As it happens to be one of the most trending movie trailers right now, we thought of watching it on loop and guess what we noticed? If you liked superstar Salman Khan's 'Sultan' then Pawan Singh's 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer might interest you.

'Loha Pahalwan' is a high action drama and is helmed by Iqbal Baksh. The features Sushil Singh Payas Pandit, Prakash Jayas, Dev Singh Deepak Sinha, Pushpak Chawla, Glory Mohnta and Seema Singh. Written by Prakash Jayas, the film has been presented by Lakshmi Ganpathy Films & Nishad Production Presents under the Nishad Productions banner.

The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar. He has featured in several hit Bhojpuri films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to name a few.

He rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.