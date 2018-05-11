Pawan Singh starrer Wanted hit theatres today; check out Box Office report

Mumbai: Pawan Singh starrer 'Wanted' released in theatres in Bihar and Jharkhand today. The film which was one of the most anticipated projects of the year hasn't been able to live up to the hype, reports suggest.

Starring the Power Star, the film was believed to be one of the biggest releases of the year and trade experts were of the opinion that it will set the cash registers at the Box office ringing. But that doesn't seem to be the case.

Predictions have turned out to be incorrect. The film failed to get an impressive opening and none of the theatres was houseful. Pawan's Wanted has received a lukewarm response and this is certainly not good news.

Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see if it succeeds in drawing crowds during the weekend.

It is being believed that the film had an impactful title and the presence of a superstar but it lacked content.

Directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and produced by Jaswant Kumar, the film has been presented by the Shri J Soharta Productions banner.

The film has been written by Veeru Thakur. The music for the film has been composed by Chhote Baba while the songs have been penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Chandravanshi. Mahesh Venkat is the cinematographers while the action sequences have been choreographed by Baji Rao. Ram Devgan has been roped in for choreography.

The film also stars Bengali Bala Mani Bhattacharya, Amrita Acharya, Brajesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan, Bipin Singh, Jay Singh, Jassi Singh, Sweety Singh, Jayprakash Singh, Upendra Yadav, Vaishnavi Gupta, Deepak Sinha, Prem Dubey, Dhama Verma. Anup Lota, Govind Kumar, Ujjair Khan, Prakash Sharma and Jaswant Kumar.

The special songs in the featured Anjana Singh and Shreya Mishra.