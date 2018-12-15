हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh to be seen as angry young man avatar in Bhojpuri film Crack Fighter

The film is currently being shot in beautiful locations of Ranchi. 

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is currently shooting extensively for Sujit Kumar Singh's 'Crack Fighter'. The film is being produced by Upendra Singh under his home production banner Upendra Films Creations, who has given back-to-back blockbusters in recent times. 

The film is currently being shot in beautiful locations of Ranchi. Pawan will be seen as an angry young man avatar which will be way different from all the characters he has so far portrayed in his films till date.

Pawan will be seen romancing 'Nirahua Hindostani 2' fame Sanchita Banerjee. The film will also feature famous villain from the southern film industry Pradeep Rawat. Pawan and Pradeep's daredevil stunts in the film will be a surprising element for the viewers. 

The story has been penned down by Veeru Thakur and singer Chhote Baba Bashi. Production designer is Arshad Sheikh Pappu. Cinematography has been done by Venkat Mahesh, action director is Mallesh, compilation is done by Deepak Jaool, presenter is Ram Charan Yadav.

'Crack Fighter' also features Brijesh Tripathi, Umesh Singh, Lota Tiwari and Dhama Verma in key roles. 

It is co-produced by Lokesh Mishra and is being touted as one of the costliest projects of Bhojpuri industry. 

