Pawan Singh to do an item number with Sambhavna Seth for Sher Singh

Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh, who is currently busy with 'Sher Singh' will next be seen in 'Sher Singh', will be seen doing an item number with Sambhavna Seth in the film. The two recently shot for the special dance number at Mumbai's Chandiwali studio.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh, who is currently busy with 'Sher Singh' will next be seen in 'Sher Singh', will be seen doing an item number with Sambhavna Seth in the film. The two recently shot for the special dance number at Mumbai's Chandiwali studio.

On Tuesday, Pawan took to his Instagram page to share a photo with Sambhavna from the sets of his upcoming film Sher Singh. He wrote: "During “Sher Singh” Song Shoot@sambhavnasethofficial (sic). Sambhavna too shared the same pic writing, "With my Darling @singhpawan999 (sic)."

'Sher Singh will be produced and directed by Shashank Rai, who believed that Pawan and Sambhavna's item number will steal hearts of the audience. The film is slated to release on this Dussehra. In the film, Pawan will be seen romancing Amrapali Dubey. In fact, this is the first project when the twp Bhojpuri stars have been cast opposite each other.

Meanwhile, the makers are planning to unveil the trailer in the coming days. 

The songs in the film have been composed by Chote Baba while lyrics have been penned down by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi, Vinay Nirmal, Manoj Matlabi. The choreography has been done by Rikki Gupta.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of chartbusters and blockbusters. His latest release ', Maa Tujhe Salaam' raked in the moolah as expected. The film with a patriotic themed got a bumper opening on August 10.

Super-hit track Lollypop Lagelu, which was released many years ago made Pawan a superstar overnight. The Bhojpuri star has a number of films in the pipeline apart from Sher Singh and the list includes - Hindustan Ki Kasam and Balmua Tohre Khatir etc.

Pawan Singh bagged the Most Popular Actor Award at the fourth Bhojpuri International Film Awards was held in Kuala Lumpur in July this year while Sambhavna won the Dancing Queen Award.

