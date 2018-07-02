हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh unveils poster of his upcoming film Maa Tujhe Salaam- See pic

Pic courtesy: @singhpawan999 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh took to Instagram to unveil the poster of his upcoming film Maa Tujhe Salaam. Going by the title of the film, it is apparent that, it will rekindle your patriotic spirit.

In the poster, we can see Pawan wearing a blood-stained vest and holding a deadly weapon with live cartridges. 

We can also see another sequence superimposed in the poster which shows the power star holding the tri-colour with pride.

Known for delivering actioners, Pawan is all set to make a splash with yet another flick which promises to have some breath-taking stunt sequences.

Take a look at the poster here:

 

Coming soon..

A post shared by pawansingh (@singhpawan999) on

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected. 

A song titled Palangiya Sone Na Diya from the film mentioned above has garnered over 14,894,438 views since Jun 16, 2018.

Sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, the song is a foot-tapping number penned by Sumeet Singh Chandravanshi and composed by Chhote Baba Bashi.

Palangiya Sone Na Diya also features actress Mani Bhattacharya. 

Wanted which released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, has turned out to be one of the blockbusters of the ongoing year.

Chartbuster Lollypop Lagelu, which was released many years ago made Pawan a superstar overnight. 

Pawan Singhpawan singh filmsmaa tujhe salaamBhojpuri films 2018Pawan Singh songsPawan Singh Instagram

Must Watch

