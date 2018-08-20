Pawan Singh's Balamua Tohare Khatir to release in August

New Delhi: Starring Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh, Khyati Singh, Balamua Tohare Khatir has got a new release date. The film will now hit the screens on August 31, as per Bhojpuri.xp

Apart from Pawan Singh, the film also stars Khyati Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Ayaz Khan, Manoj Tiger, Karan Pandey, Glory Mohenta, Sonia Mishra, Vinod Mishra, Anara Gupta and Kiran Pandey.

This is the second time Pawan and Khyati Singh are collaborating for a film. Earlier, the duo worked together in a film titled, 'Leke Aaja Band Baaja Aye Pawan Raja'.

According to the filmmaker, the film revolves around social issues related to women. The story narrates the struggle of a woman who loves her husband very much but circumstances compel her to resort to a weapon. The film is made in such a way that the audience will be able to relate to it.

Avinash Jha aka Ghunghroo has composed the music for the film. Azad Singh and Pyarelal have penned the lyrics of the songs. Manoj Singh Tiger has written the film while choreography has been done by Kanu Mukherjee and Ricky Gupta. The promotion has been done by Sanjay Bhushan.