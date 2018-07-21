हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's Balmua Tohre Khatir's release date pushed ahead

The makers are expected to announce the film's release date in coming days. 

Pawan Singh&#039;s Balmua Tohre Khatir&#039;s release date pushed ahead
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

The release date of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's upcoming film 'Balmua Tohre Khatir' has been pushed ahead. The film, which was supposed to hit the theatres on July 27, will now be released in August. 

Confirming the news, film director Dinesh Yadav said, "The film's release date has been extended but we will release it soon. We have decided on the month of August to release the film. However, the release date is yet to be decided on."

The makers are expected to announce the film's release date in coming days. 

Apart from Pawan Singh, the film also stars Khyati Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Ayaz Khan, Manoj Tiger, Karan Pandey, Glory Mohenta, Sonia Mishra, Vinod Mishra, Anara Gupta and Kiran Pandey. 

This is the second time Pawan and Khyati Singh are collaborating for a film. Earlier, the duo worked together in a film titled, 'Leke Aaja Band Baaja Aye Pawan Raja'. 

According to the filmmaker, the film revolves around social issues related to women. The story narrates the struggle of a woman who loves her husband very much but circumstances compel her to resort to a weapon. The film is made in such a way that the audience will be able to relate to it. 

Avinash Jha aka Ghunghroo has composed the music for the film. Azad Singh and Pyarelal have penned the lyrics of the songs. Manoj Singh Tiger has written the film while choreography has been done by Kanu Mukherjee and Ricky Gupta. The promotion has been done by Sanjay Bhushan. 

Tags:
Pawan SinghKhyati SinghBhojpuriBalmua Tohre KhatirAkshara SinghPawan Singh Khyati SinghAvinash Jha

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close