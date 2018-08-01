हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's latest song Lagaile Baani Boroplus will drive away your mid-week blues - Watch

Power star Pawan Singh is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema.

Pawan Singh&#039;s latest song Lagaile Baani Boroplus will drive away your mid-week blues - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Pawan Singh starrer Maa Tujhe Salam have unveiled a brand new song from the film. Titled Lagaile Baani Boroplus, the song sung by Pawan and Mohini Pande is a desi foot-tapping number. It also features Madhu Sharma.

The song is penned and composed by Sumit Chandravanshi and Avinash Jha ‘Ghunghroo’ respectively.

Check out the song here:

Written and directed by Aslam Sheikh, Maa Tujhe Salam is slated to hit theatres on August 10, 5 days before India's Independence Day. Going by the title of the film, it is apparent that, it will rekindle your patriotic spirit.

The film also stars Akshara Singh as the female lead. MTS could be Pawan and Akshara's last film together. 

Akshara Singh responds to fans' questions on Pawan Singh

In case you missed watching the trailer, check it out here:

Produced by Abhay Sinha & Samir Aftab, the film is co-produced by Balesh Jain & Madz Movies and presented by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd banner.
It also stars Surendra Pal Singh, Ehsaan Khan, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan,  Sudesh Kaul, Sunil Bob, Manoj Tiger, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Noori Pareveen, Master Harshit, Baby Rifa, Shivika Diwan, Lizza Malik, Samir Aftab in supporting roles.

The film has songs penned by  Manoj Matlabi, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected. 

