Pawan Singh's Lolipop Lagelu's international version is unmissable–Watch

New Delhi: Pawan Singh famous Bhojpuri number 'Lolipop Lagelu' is not only a sensation in India but it is enjoyed by the International music lovers too.After the reprised version of the song went viral on the internet, a video of a foreigner crooning 'Lolipop Lagelu' has surfaced on Youtube which will definitely make drive away your Monday blues.

Check out the video right here:

The Bhojpuri pronunciation of the foreigner is commendable and the amount of Jazz and class he adds to the song is remarkable. This is not even a Hindi song, it is purely sung in Bhojpuri but the man has pulled it off effortlessly. Lolipop Lagelu has got many versions and this can be touted as one of the best versions.

Few days ago, a video of a group of girls from Mumbai grooving to 'Lolipop Lagelu' went viral on Youtube.

The song has been originally sung by Pawan who hails from Ara in Bihar and is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film stars. He has acted in prominent Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Challenge etc.

He rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.