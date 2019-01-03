Pawan Singh's Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya new poster goes viral on internet

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's much talked about upcoming venture 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' has created quite a stir among fans. The film features Kajal Raghwani as the love interest of Pawan and will be high on romance.

Earlier, the makers had released the first look poster of the film and it was much liked by the audience. And now, they have shared another poster of the film, which has gone viral on the internet.

The film is produced by Producer Bukchi Singh, SP Singh and Akash Kumar Tuddu. The project is directed by Devendra Tiwari, who is making his maiden directorial debut with this film. 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' happens to be the first Bhojpuri film which has been shot in the beautiful locales of Dehradun.

The music has been given by Chhote Baba while songs are by Manoj Matlabi, Sumit Singh Chandravanshi, Vinay Nirmal and Zahid Akhtar. The compilation is by Deepak Joule and Martingh S. Mallesh. Apart from Pawan and Kajal Raghwani, the film also features Preeti Biswas, Brajesh Tripathi, Jai Singh, Umesh Singh, Bipin Singh, Baleshwar Singh, Ayaz Khan, Lota Tiwari, Sonia Mishra, Sweety Singh among others.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Besides, this project, his yet another upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer was released sometime back and it created quite a flutter on social media.