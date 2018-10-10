हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's Mela Ghume Aini is a perfect Navratri song

Priyanka Singh has also lent her voice to the song penned and composed by Arun Bihari and Chhote Baba respectively.  

Pic courtesy: @singhpawan999 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Pawan Singh has unveiled his song Mela Ghume Aini from the album Meri Maa on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. 

Priyanka Singh has also lent her voice to the song penned and composed by Arun Bihari and Chhote Baba respectively.

For the unversed Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri movie superstar. He is also an acclaimed singer. He does playback for his own films, and also comes up with devotional albums. He rose to popularity with an all-time chartbuster titled Lolly Lagelu many years ago.

In India, the auspicious days of Navratri have begun. Dedicated to Goddess Durga, Navratri calls in for celebrations in different ways in different states. In the western parts of the country, in Gujarat and Mumbai, people play Garba and Dandiya during the evenings. In the Eastern states of Assam and Bengal, Durga Puja is celebrated. In the north people take part in Jagratas by singing devotional songs in praise of the Goddess and in south India, people celebrate Golu,  Bathukamma Panduga etc.

