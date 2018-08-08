हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's new Kanvar song Bam Chhod Da Chilam out - Watch

The Kanvar songs are devotional tracks usually heard during the month of Shravan to celebrate Lord Shiva.

Mumbai: Pawan Singh's brand new Kanvar song Bam Chhod Da Chilam is out. The video is published on YouTube by Waves Music. The song sung by Pwan is penned and composed by  Manoj Matalbi and Chotte Baba (Basahi) respectively.

Take a look at the song here:

For the unversed Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri movie superstar. He is also an acclaimed singer. He does playback for his own films, and also comes up with devotional albums. He rose to popularity with an all-time chartbuster titled Lolly Lagelu many years ago.

The Hindu holy month of Shravan has begun. The month-long celebration sees devotees heading to temples to offer their prayers. Amid the chantings of shlokas and mantras, devotees seek Lord Shiva's blessings for a better life, good health and last but not the least, moksha (salvation).

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, several devotees set out on a yatra by foot, popularly known as 'Kanwar Yatra'. In the Kanwar Yatra, devotees set out on a spiritual journey by carrying sacred water in pitchers tied to a bamboo pole on their shoulder. The Kanvar songs are devotional tracks usually heard during the month of Shravan to celebrate Lord Shiva.

Pawan SinghPawan Singh Kanvar SongsPawan Singh Kanvar geetShravan 2018Bhojpuri songs 2018

