Pawan Singh's new Kanvar song Gaura Ho Hansi garners 14 Lakh views - Watch

Mumbai: The audio version of Pawan Singh's new Kanvar song Gaura Ho Hansi has garnered over 14 Lakh views on YouTube. The song by the Power star is penned and composed by Manoj Matalbi and Chotte Baba (Basahi) respectively.

Check out the song here:

For the unversed Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri movie superstar. He is also an acclaimed singer. He does playback for his own films, and also comes up with devotional albums. He rose to popularity with an all-time chartbuster titled Lolly Lagelu many years ago.

The Hindu holy month of Shravan has begun. The month-long celebration will see devotees heading to temples to offer their prayers. Amid the chantings of shlokas and mantras, devotees will seek Lord Shiva's blessings for a better life, good health and last but not the least, moksha (salvation).

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, several devotees set out on a yatra by foot, popularly known as 'Kanwar Yatra'. In the Kanwar Yatra, devotees set out on a spiritual journey by carrying sacred water in pitchers tied to a bamboo pole on their shoulder. The Kanvar songs are devotional tracks usually heard during the month of Shravan to celebrate Lord Shiva.