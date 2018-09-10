हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's new song Bhagawan Badi Fursat Se is out - Watch

Check out the song sung by Pawan Singh & Khushboo Jain.

Pawan Singh&#039;s new song Bhagawan Badi Fursat Se is out - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Pawan Singh starrer Maa Tujhe Salaam have unveiled a new song titled 'Bhagawan Badi Fursat Se'. The melodious song shot in England also features Madhu Sharma.

Check out the song sung by Pawan Singh & Khushboo Jain here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GyXEM25_HIw" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Penned by Vinay Bihari and recreate by Ajit Mandal, the song is composed by Avinash Jha ‘Ghunghroo’.

Maa Tujhe Salaam which also stars Akshara Singh released on August 10, witnessed a bumper opening. The film penned and directed by Aslam Sheikh has become one of the most successful films of the year.

Produced by Abhay Sinha & Samir Aftab, the film is co-produced by Balesh Jain & Madz Movies and presented by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd banner.
It also stars Surendra Pal Singh, Ehsaan Khan, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan,  Sudesh Kaul, Sunil Bob, Manoj Tiger, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Noori Pareveen, Master Harshit, Baby Rifa, Shivika Diwan, Lizza Malik, Samir Aftab in supporting roles.

The film has songs penned by  Manoj Matlabi, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected.

