Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's new song Hamaar Deshwa Mahan from Maa Tujhe Salaam out - Watch

Pawan Singh&#039;s new song Hamaar Deshwa Mahan from Maa Tujhe Salaam out - Watch
Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: The makers of Pawan Singh starrer Maa Tujhe Salaam have unveiled a brand new song titled Hamaar Deshwa Mahan from the film. The song sung by the Power Star will ignite patriotic spirit as it describes the beauty of our country.

Penned and composed by Manoj Matlabi and Avinash Jha ‘Ghunghroo’ respectively, the song is one of the most melodious tracks of Bhojpuri cinema in the recent times.

Take a look at the audio version of the song published on YouTube by Yashi Films.

Written and directed by Aslam Sheikh, Maa Tujhe Salaam is slated to hit theatres on August 10, 5 days before India's Independence Day. Going by the title of the film, it is apparent that, it will rekindle your patriotic spirit. The film also stars Akshara Singh and Madhu Sharma in pivotal roles.

Produced by Abhay Sinha & Samir Aftab, the film is co-produced by Balesh Jain & Madz Movies and presented by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd banner.
It also stars Surendra Pal Singh, Ehsaan Khan, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan,  Sudesh Kaul, Sunil Bob, Manoj Tiger, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Noori Parveen, Master Harshit, Baby Rifa, Shivika Diwan, Lizza Malik, Samir Aftab in supporting roles.

The film has songs penned by  Manoj Matlabi, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected. 

