Pawan Singh's song Ratiya Ke Rani featuring Payas Pandit is a quintessential filmi track - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Pawan Singh starrer Loha Pahalwan have unveiled a brand new song titled Ratiya Ke Rani also featuring Payas Pandit.

The song, a quintessential filmi track, is sung by Pawan Singh and Alka Jha.

It has been penned and composed by Sujit Singh Chandravanshi and Chote Baba respectively.

The song depicts the sweet-and-sour relationship between a woman and the man she is in love with.

Check it out here:

The film directed by Iqbal Baksh has actors such as Sushil Singh, Prakash Jayas, Dev Singh Deepak Sinha, Pushpak Chawla, Glory Mohanta and Seema Singh on board.

Written by Prakash Jayas, the film has been presented by Lakshmi Ganpathy Films & Nishad Production Presents under the Nishad Productions banner. It has been produced by Sanjay A. Nishad & Ramesh Vyas and co-produced by Sushil Singh. The film will see Pawan as a tough cop.

One of Bhojpuri cinema’s most popular stars, Pawan tied the nuptial knot with Jyoti Singh in her hometown Baliya, in Uttar Pradesh on March 6. The couple solemnised their wedding in the presence of family and friends.

The actor hails from Ara in Bihar. He has featured in several hit Bhojpuri films such as Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja etc to name a few.

He rose to fame with super-hit song Lollypop Lagelu which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.