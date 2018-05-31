Pawan Singh's workout videos will give fitness goals - Watch

Mumbai: Lollypop Lagulu hit-maker Pawan Singh has an ocean of fan following. The Bhojpuri superstar sports a beefed up look these days. His magnetic personality attracts moviegoers to cinema halls but it is not an easy task to maintain such robust physique.

The power star hits the gym to pump the iron regularly to keep fit and remain in good shape.

Here's are a few workout videos of Pawan that will give you fitness goals:

Pawan is busy shooting for one of his upcoming films Raja these days.

The actor-singer entered matrimony with Jyoti Singh on March 6 this year.

The Bhojpuri superstar solemnised his wedding in presence of family and friends in the bride's hometown Baliya, in Uttar Pradesh.

Pawan had surprised his fans by taking the marital plunge as he remained tight-lipped about it.

He is one of the most bankable superstars in the Bhojpuri film industry. He hails from Ara in Bihar. He has featured in several hit Bhojpuri films. His on screen chemistry with Akshara Singh makes moviegeors crazy as they come across as a couple made-for-each-other.