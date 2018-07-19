हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Dubey

Poonam Dubey gears up for a glitzy Bhojpuri Night in Delhi

Pic courtesy: @poonamdubeyofficial

Mumbai: Here's good news for fans of Bhojpuri cinema in the capital. Stars from the world of films will descend to enthral fans and make the evening of July 21 memorable.

Bhojpuri sizzler Poonam Dubey too will make her presence felt. She will join the league of stars that are scheduled to dazzle during the event.

The other Bhojpuri celebrities who are expected to sizzle during the show are Khesari Lal Yadav, Rakhi Sawant, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Ritu Singh, Sangeeta Tiwari, Glory Monanta, Anand Mohan, Viki Babua, Alam Raj and Ashmita Singh.

Poonam took to her Instagram page to talk about the event.

Check out the video embedded below:

 

*“हम आ रहे है दिल्ली”* नमस्कार मैं Poonam Dubey आ रही हु आप सब भोजपुरी श्रोताओं के बीच 21 जुलाई 2018 समय 4 बजे शाम क्राउन प्लाज़ा होटल ग्राउंड, मयूर विहार फ़ेज़ -1, नयी दिल्ली में भोजपुरी नाइट कार्यक्रम में आप सभी से नम्र निवेदन है की भारी से भारी संख्या में आके भोजपुरी नाइट शो में सभी कलाकारों का मनोबल बढ़ाये.! Event organised by:- UPBR Music private limited @birappan ji #पवन_पाण्डेय_जी

A post shared by पूनम दुबे (@poonamdubeyofficial) on

The Bhojpuri night will commence at 4 pm on July 21 at Hotel Crowne Plaza in the capital's Mayur Vihar area.

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

