हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Power star Pawan Singh's Maa Tujhe Salaam gets a bumper opening

Pawan took to his Instagram page to share the news with his fans and also thank them for their support.

Power star Pawan Singh&#039;s Maa Tujhe Salaam gets a bumper opening

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's latest flick Maa Tujhe Salaam has got a bumper opening. The patriotic film released on August 10.
The film penned and directed by Aslam Sheikh has become one of the most successful films of the year.

Pawan took to his Instagram page to share the news with his fans and also thank them for their support.

He wrote: "Thanks for love & support (sic)."

 

Thanks for love & support

A post shared by pawansingh (@singhpawan999) on

The film stars Akshara Singh and Madhu Sharma as the leading ladies. 
Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took to his Instagram page to congratulate Pawan and the team of Maa Tujhe Salaam.

He wrote: "Bhojpuri cinema ki aan baan shan.King @singhpawan999 bhai ki film#maatujhesalam aap Ke najdiki cinema me dhoom macha rahi hai.Poori team ko congratulations aap logo se vinti hai apna ashirvad Pyar dijiye aur Azadi ka jashn manayiye bhai Pawan Singh Ke sang (sic)."

Produced by Abhay Sinha & Samir Aftab, the film is co-produced by Balesh Jain & Madz Movies and presented by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd banner.
It also stars Surendra Pal Singh, Ehsaan Khan, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan,  Sudesh Kaul, Sunil Bob, Manoj Tiger, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Noori Pareveen, Master Harshit, Baby Rifa, Shivika Diwan, Lizza Malik, Samir Aftab in supporting roles.

The film has songs penned by  Manoj Matlabi, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected.

Tags:
Pawan Singhpawan singh filmsBhojpuri films 2018Pawan Singh songsPawan Singh news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close