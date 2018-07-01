हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Power star Pawan Singh's Palangiya Sone Na Diya Video song crosses 14 million views in ten days

The voice behind the famous song 'Lolipop Lagleu' Pawan Singh took to his Instagram page to thank all his fans for making the video of his song Palangiya Sone Na Diya a rage on Youtube. The song from the film Wanted has garnered over 1 crore views so far. It was published on YouTube on June 16.

Power star Pawan Singh&#039;s Palangiya Sone Na Diya Video song crosses 14 million views in ten days

New Delhi: The voice behind the famous song 'Lolipop Lagleu' Pawan Singh took to his Instagram page to thank all his fans for making the video of his song Palangiya Sone Na Diya a rage on Youtube. The song from the film Wanted has garnered over 1 crore views so far. It was published on YouTube on June 16.

 

 

Sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, Palangiya is a foot-tapping number. It has been penned by Sumeet Singh Chandravanshi and composed by Chhote Baba Bashi.

Palangiya Sone Na Diya also features actress Mani Bhattacharya.

Check out the song here:

Wanted which released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, has turned out to be one of the blockbusters of the ongoing year.

The film also stars Amrita Acharya, Brajesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan, Bipin Singh, Jay Singh, Jassi Singh, Sweety Singh, Jayprakash Singh, Upendra Yadav, Vaishnavi Gupta, Deepak Sinha, Prem Dubey, Dhama Verma, Anup Lota, Govind Kumar, Ujjair Khan, Prakash Sharma and Jaswant Kumar.

Directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and produced by Jaswant Kumar, 'Wanted' has been presented by the Shri J Soharta Productions banner. The film has been written by Veeru Thakur. The music for the film has been composed by Chhote Baba while the songs have been penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Chandravanshi.

Tags:
Pawan SinghPawan Singh songsPawan Singh song 2018Palangiya Sone Na DiyaWanted movie songsBhojpuri songs 2018Bhojpuri movies 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close