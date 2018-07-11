हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pradeep Pandey Chintu

Pradeep Pandey Chintu's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 motion poster, release date out - Watch

Mumbai: The release date of Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu's upcoming film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 is out. The film which happens to be a sequel to Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se which released last year is all set to hit theatres in August.

The makers of the film have zeroed in on August 10 for the film to release. 
Chintu is gearing up to win the hands of his ladylove from Pakistan, and he is ready to face all odds for the same of true love.

The motion poster for the film was unveiled a few days back. Watch it here:

Pradeep shared the the posters for a film on Instagram. Take a look at them here:

 

 

#Dulhan_Chahi_Pakistan_Se_2 Second poster released

A post shared by PRADEEP PANDEY CHINTU (@pradeeppandeychintu) on

 

The film will feature Bollywood actor Rahul Dev as a Pakistani. The film promises to be one of its kind in Bhojpuri cinema because of its production quality of grandeur.

Produced under the banner of Saideep Films, the film has been bankrolled and directed by Rajkumar R Pandey. The music for the film too has been composed by Pandey.

3D graphics which is used by Bollywood and South Indian cinema have been incorporated in the film.

The first instalment featured  Tanushree, Shubhi Sharma, Mukesh Rishi, Tinu Verma, Sanjay Pandey, Sweety Chhabra, KK Goswami, Anoop Arora, Shailendra Shrivastav and others in supporting roles.

