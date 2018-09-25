हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Durga Puja

Pradeep Pandey Chintu's 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' release date out!

It stars Bhojpuri superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu in the lead role.

Pradeep Pandey Chintu&#039;s &#039;Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2&#039; release date out!

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the biggest and costliest films made in Bhojpuri cinema, 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' release date has finally been locked. Known as the Subhash Ghai of Bhojpuri film industry, filmmaker Rajkumar R Panday's home production will hit the screens this Durga Puja in October.

'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' will be released across the country and in Nepal simultaneously. It is touted to be high on action and drama. The first look poster of the film was unveiled some time back and had created quite a flutter on social media. The movie by Rajkumar R Pandey is expected to a large-scale venture.

It stars Bhojpuri superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu in the lead role. Made under the banner of Saideep Films, it happens to be the sequel of 2016 hit film 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se'.

Besides Rahul Dev, 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' also features other prominent faces from Bollywood. It is reportedly going to have a lot of adrenaline pumping action stunts.

The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Monalisa, Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit, Shubhi Sharma, Mrig Naini, Arun Buxi, Raju Shresth, Israt Khan, Choubeji, Amit Gaur, Shubham Tiwari Aditya Ojha, Raj Yadav, Prem Dubey, KK Goswami, Anoop Arora, Jassi Singh, Pushpa Verma, Ali Khan, Arun Singh, Manoj Singh, Mantu Lal, Purshottam Priyadarshi, Sakila, Sanjay Pandey and others.

The film will hit the screens on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja this October.

 

