Pradeep Pandey's new song 'Hamar Mehari Biya Pet Se' from 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' out

The film which is a sequel to 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se' marks the debut of Surbhi Shukla in the world of Bhojpuri cinema.   

Pic courtesy: Movie still.

Mumbai: The makers of Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu's upcoming film 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2'have unveiled a brand new song. Titled 'Hamar Mehari Biya Pet Se', the song is sung, penned and composed by Pawan Pardesi, Bimlesh Upadhyay and Rajkumar R Pandey respectively.

Check out the audio of the song here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XpuMV9mlfJI" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The film which is a sequel to 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se' marks the debut of Surbhi Shukla in the world of Bhojpuri cinema. The trailer of the film was released a few days back, and it presented Chintu in a complete action-star avatar.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Surbhi spoke about the film.

Surbhi said, "I play a simple Pakistani girl in the film. The Dulhan mentioned in the title is no one else but me. I enjoyed portraying the character."

The film will feature Bollywood actor Rahul Dev as a Pakistani. The film promises to be one of its kind in Bhojpuri cinema because of its production quality of grandeur. The film also stars Gargi Pandit, Mona Lisa, Shubham Tiwari and Shubhi Sharma in supporting roles.

Produced under the banner of Saideep Films, the film has been bankrolled and directed by Rajkumar R Pandey. 

The film is slated to release during Durga Puja. 

"The film begins from where it ended in the first part. The viewers will have to go to the theatre to know more about the story," Surbhi said.

Pradeep PandeyPradeep Pandey filmsPradeep Pandey songsDulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2Bhojpuri songs 2018

