हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
munna mawali teaser

Pramod Premi and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh's 'Munna Mawali' teaser out—Watch

The film is a love triangle.

Pramod Premi and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh&#039;s &#039;Munna Mawali&#039; teaser out—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: One of the most awaited film teasers of Bhojpuri cinema, 'Munna Mawali' has been unveiled. Made under the banner of Cine Prime World, the film promises to be high on action and drama. It is directed by Ravi Sinha and produced by Pramod Pandey.

'Munna Mawali' stars Pramod Premi and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh in lead roles. Also, sensational Poonam Dubey plays an important role in the movie. Premi has an entertaining actioner in store for his fans. Several pictures from the sets of 'Munna Mawali' shoot have already created a flutter on social media.

Watch 'Munna Mawali' teaser here:

The film is a love triangle between the lead actors reportedly.

'Munna Mawali' has an ensemble star cast with actors like Pramod Premi, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Ayaz Khan,* *Vinod Mishra, Mehnaaz Saraaf, Neelam Vahisht, Rajnish Pathak, Kirti Pathak, Manmohan Mishra, Abhishek Shukla , Vikas, Deepak Sinha, Neeraj Yadav, Pramod Shukla, Master - Chhotu Singh Raushan playing important parts in the venture.

The dialogues are penned by Surendra Mishra and *Sudhakar Sneh* is the music director. 

Tags:
munna mawali teaserPramod PremiAnjana Singhbhojpuri hot cakeBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri newsPoonam Dubey

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close