Pramod Premi and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh's 'Munna Mawali' trailer to release soon

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of one of the Pramod Premi Anjana Singh starrer Munna Mawali will be unveiled soon. Made under the banner of Cine Prime World, the film promises to be high on action and drama. It is directed by Ravi Sinha and produced by Pramod Pandey.

'Munna Mawali' stars Pramod Premi and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh in lead roles. Also, sensational Poonam Dubey plays an important role in the movie. Premi has an entertaining actioner in store for his fans. Several pictures from the sets of 'Munna Mawali' shoot have already created a flutter on social media.

The film is a love triangle between the lead actors reportedly.

'Munna Mawali' has an ensemble star cast with actors like Pramod Premi, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Ayaz Khan,* *Vinod Mishra, Mehnaaz Saraaf, Neelam Vahisht, Rajnish Pathak, Kirti Pathak, Manmohan Mishra, Abhishek Shukla , Vikas, Deepak Sinha, Neeraj Yadav, Pramod Shukla, Master - Chhotu Singh Raushan playing important parts in the venture.

The dialogues are penned by Surendra Mishra and *Sudhakar Sneh* is the music director.