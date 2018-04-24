Pramod Premi, Neha Shree starrer 'Chana Jor Garam' becomes first Bhojpuri superhit film of 2018

Pramod Premi and Neha Shree starrer 'Chana Jor Garam' becomes first superhit film of 2018

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstars Pramod Premi and Neha Shree starrer 'Chana Jor Garam' that released last month, have become the first superhit Bhojpuri film of 2018.

Based on the concept of Nag and Naagin, Chana Jor Garam directed by Ritesh Thakur has an unusual storyline. The film is about a love triangle between humans and an Icchadhari Naagin, inspired by the Hindi Tv shows and Bollywood movies.

Poonam essays the character of the Naagin in the film.

Chana Jor Garam promises fascinating visuals that have never been seen in Bhojpuri cinema before.

The trailer of the film which was unveiled last year got massive response from viewers and it looks likely that it will draw huge crowds to the theatres.

This will mark the acting debut of singer Pramod Premi.

Produced by Neha Shree, the film has been presented under the Neha Shree Entertainment. Filmmaker Thakur has composed the songs in the film that have been penned by Fanindra Rao, Arun Bihari and Vibhakar Pandey.