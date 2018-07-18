हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pravesh Lal Yadav

Pravesh Lal Yadav's Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala and Dhadak to release on the same day

Nirahua took to Instagram to share the poster of the film featuring Pravesh and Mani as the groom and the bride. 

Pravesh Lal Yadav&#039;s Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala and Dhadak to release on the same day

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Pravesh Lal Yadav's Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala is all set to hit theatres on July 20. The film produced by his brother Dinesh Lal Yadav's Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd will compete with Karan Johar's Dhadak starring newcomers Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala stars Mani Bhattachariya as the female lead. It has Richa Dixit and Sanjay Pandey on board to essay supporting characters.

The story of the film has been written by Manjul Thakur, the director himself.

The music for the film is composed by Madhukar Anand and Rajnish Mishra. Pyarelal Yadav, Azad Singh, Shyam Dehati and Om Albela have penned the songs, and the music is recorded by Nirahua Music.
 
The trailer of the film suggests that it is going to be a rib-tickler.

Nirahua took to Instagram to share the poster of the film featuring Pravesh and Mani as the groom and the bride. The lead actors are seen riding a bicycle. 

"Releasing on 20thJuly#ghoonghatmeghotala @pravesh_lal @nirahua_entertainment @manibhattachariya (sic)."

 

Releasing on 20thJuly#ghoonghatmeghotala @pravesh_lal @nirahua_entertainment @manibhattachariya

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

The film was initially scheduled to release on July 13. But now it will make a splash on the big screen on Friday this week.

And for unversed - Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule. The Hindi version is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Tags:
Pravesh Lal YadavGhoonghat Mein GhotalaBhojpuri films 2018dhadakIshaan KhatterJanhvi Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close