Prerna Sushma to make her comeback in Bhojpuri films with superstar Khesari Lal Yadav

New Delhi: One of the familiar faces in Indian television Prerna Sushma is a known name in Bhojpuri cinema. She starred in a few films before venturing big time into the small screen. But the good news is that the actress is back to her basics and will be seen in a different role in the upcoming Bhojpuri film.

Prerna will be seen opposite none other than superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in 'Sangharsh'. According to Filmwalexp.in, the film is directed by Parag Patil and presented by World Wide Records. The actress will be seen playing Khesari's sister-in-law on-screen.

The shooting for 'Sangharsh' is currently underway in Jharkhand and talking about her role, the actress has been quoted as saying that her character in the movie is quite strong and challenging. She further said that the role matter to her the most, irrespective of the fact that in which language the film is being made.

Prerna was last seen in 'Dehshat' and her cop act won many hearts.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.