Indian Viraz

Prince Singh Rajpoot starrer Indian Viraz action-packed trailer is out — Watch

'Indian Viraz' has been produced by Deepak Jain and directed by Pradeep Khadaka.

Prince Singh Rajpoot starrer Indian Viraz action-packed trailer is out — Watch
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema has undergone a massive transformation in past several years and is currently in the phase of revival. The latest film up for release 'Indian Viraz' is based on patriotic film and stars Prince Singh Rajpoot, Ritika Sharma and Zamal Khan. After unveiling the teaser of the film recently, the makers have released the film trailer. 

Enter10 Music Bhojpuri shared the 'Indian Viraz' teaser on YouTube and we must say that it is fully action packed. Lead actor Prince Singh Rajpoot has done some crazy action and there are several high octane stunts in the sneak peek trailer. After watching the trailer, we believe the film to be an interesting watch.

Check out the trailer here:

'Indian Viraz' has been produced by Deepak Jain. The music is by Ramakant Prasad and it has been written by Surendra Mishra. The action in this film has been directed by Pradeep Khadaka. 

The film is directed by Ramakant Prasad and will hit the screens soon.

