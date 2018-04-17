Rahul Khan's Bhojpuri film 'Nirahua Hindustani' series creates record on YouTube

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry is currently going through a transition where directors are experimenting with new stuff and the audience is expecting a better deal from the makers. One of the prominent names in the Bhojpuri film industry, Rahul Khan, popularly known as 'YouTube King' has the top three slots booked for his films at the video-sharing site.

Rahul played a key role in changing the face of Bhojpuri cinema with his three blockbuster hits namely—Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Hindustani 2 and Nirahua Rikshawala 2 respectively. These films have garnered a thunderous response on YouTube with 47,301,424 views (Nirahua Hindustani), 52,045,062 views (Nirahua Rikshawala 2), 51,034,795 views (Nirahua Hindustani 2) respectively on each of the films as of now.

According to Bhojpurixp.com, none of the other Bhojpuri films has been successful in breaking the record set by Rahul Khan's films. Incidentally, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's hit jodi has featured in all the three blockbusters.

Not just Box Office, Rahul Khan's magic is evident even on YouTube as well. The filmmaker is now gearing up for his next project titled 'Raja Hindustani' starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Sanchita Banerjee. The lead pair will be seen together on the big screens for the first time.

'Raja Hindustani' will be directed by Manjul Thakur.