Rahul Singh, Reshma Shaikh to reunite for Bhojpuri film Hamaar Jaan Nadiya Ke Paar

Rahul Singh and Reshma Shaikh who made their debut in Bhojpuri film industry with 'Platform No 2' have managed to earn a name for themselves with the success of their film. Interestingly, the duo is all set to star together in another film, titled 'Hamaar Jaan Nadiya Ke Paar'.

The film has been produced under the banner of Pawan Sut Movie International Presents by Sunil Mishra. Sanjay R. Nishad is the director of the film. Rahul Kumar has penned the story while Rahul Chaudhary is the music composer. The cinematography has been done by Emraan Ansari and action director is Usman Ansari. The choreography is from Mayank.

Apart from Rahul and Reshma, the film stars Baleshwar Singh, Uday Shrivastava and Sanjay Verma in lead roles. The film was launched in the presence of the lead actors and the makers.

The film will have seven songs in it as per the producers, there will be no obscene sequence in it. The film will be a complete family entertainer.

The shooting of 'Hamaar Jaan Nadiya Ke Paar' will kickstart on February 15, 2019, in Gujarat's Silvasa and other beautiful locations.