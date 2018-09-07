हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant's scintillating dance performance will blow your mind-Watch

Controversy's favourite child Rakhi Sawant and Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's sizzling chemistry in a dance video has taken the internet by storm. In a recent video shared by Rakhi, both the talented actors can be seen shooting for a new Bhojpuri song and their scintillating dance moves will blow your mind.

New Delhi: Controversy's favourite child Rakhi Sawant and Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's sizzling chemistry in a dance video has taken the internet by storm. In a recent video shared by Rakhi, both the talented actors can be seen shooting for a new Bhojpuri song and their scintillating dance moves will blow your mind.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is to be noted that Pawan was recently honoured with 'Star Of The Year', 'Viewer's Choice' and 'Best Singer' at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia. The actor thanked his thousands of fans and credited them for his success. 

Speaking at the award function, Pawan Singh said that as he took the flight to Malaysia to attend the event, he felt pride for being an Indian. 

Pawan, who hails from Ara in Bihar is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film stars. He has acted in prominent Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Challenge etc. But he came to fame after the release of the hit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' in 2008.

His recently released movie Wanted didn't live up to the hype but he has a quite a few plump projects in his kitty. He is one of the most bankable stars in the Bhojpuri film industry and his on-screen chemistry with co-star Akshara Singh is believed to be one of the best.

On the personal front, Pawan tied the knot with Jyoti Singh in her hometown Baliya, in Uttar Pradesh on March 6. The couple solemnised their wedding in the presence of family and friends.

rakhi sawantPawan SinghBhojpuri sizzlerbhojpuri dancebhojpuri song

