हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Rakhi Sawant's silver ensemble for Bhojpuri nights will leave you awestruck-Watch

The Bhojpuri night took place on July 21 at a ground in the capital's Mayur Vihar area.

Rakhi Sawant&#039;s silver ensemble for Bhojpuri nights will leave you awestruck-Watch

New Delhi: Controversy's favourite child Rakhi Sawant was in Delhi for a gala Bhojpuri nights held in the capital. Rakhi along with many bigshots from the Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani among others were present for the event. Recently, Rakhi took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her outfit and needless to say the actress looks stunning.

In the video, Rakhi says, " Hey guys! Dekho Maine kya pehna hai. Delhi mei mera show hai or main."

Check it out here:

Rakhi looks resplendent in her white and silver ensemble.

The event was graced by Khesari Lal Yadav, Rakhi Sawant, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Ritu Singh, Sangeeta Tiwari, Glory Monanta, Anand Mohan, Viki Babua, Alam Raj and Ashmita Singh.

The Bhojpuri night took place on July 21 at a ground in the capital's Mayur Vihar area.

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

Tags:
Khesari Lal Yadavrakhi sawantkajal raghwaniAkshara SinghRitu SinghSangeeta TiwariGlory MonantaAnand MohanViki Babua

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close