Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Singh turn up the heat in gym wear—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Singh are gym partners and recently decided to pump up the iron together. Rani, who has is an avid social media user and keeps sharing her pictures and videos posted a series of clicks with her BFF.

She wrote: “It's time for happy hour

At my favorite bar..with sexxy partner nidhiiiiiiiii #gyminglife #fitnessgirl #challange #more #burn #fat #fitnesslove”

The two leading ladies ooze oomph in their stylish gym wear. The fitness freak stars regularly hit the gym to maintain a healthy mind, body and soul.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.