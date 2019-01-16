हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Singh turn up the heat in gym wear—See pics

The two leading ladies ooze oomph in their stylish gym wear. 

Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Singh turn up the heat in gym wear—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Singh are gym partners and recently decided to pump up the iron together. Rani, who has is an avid social media user and keeps sharing her pictures and videos posted a series of clicks with her BFF.

She wrote: “It's time for happy hour

At my favorite bar..with sexxy partner nidhiiiiiiiii #gyminglife #fitnessgirl #challange #more #burn #fat #fitnesslove”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

The two leading ladies ooze oomph in their stylish gym wear. The fitness freak stars regularly hit the gym to maintain a healthy mind, body and soul.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeNidhi Singhrani chatterjee gymbhojpuri videos

Must Watch