Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey's Rani Weds Raja video will make your day - Watch

Mumbai: Rani weds Raja! Well, Rani has found her on-screen Raja and it is none other than Ritesh Panday. The two have teamed up for a film titled Rani Weds Raja and going by the name, it looks likely that it is going to be a fun-filled flick.

The Bhojpuri actress, who is one of the biggest stars in the industry, took to her Facebook page Friday to share a cute video to announce that the promotion shoot for the aforementioned film has begun.

In the video, both Rani and Ritesh can be seen dressed in bride red attire. Rani looks cute in a red glittery figure-hugging dress while Ritesh looks dapper in a red suit.

Check out the cute video embedded below:

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses.

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Her films garner great response at the Box Office and her charming personality creates magic on the silver screen.

Rani recently unveiled a music video Titled I Love You on her YouTube channel. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.

In the video, we can see Rani romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

After unveiling the song, Rani reportedly said that she has been able to release her song through her channel on YouTube because of the immense love and appreciation from the Bhojpuriya audience. People's taste is changing and hence she decided to come up with the track.