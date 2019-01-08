हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

The two leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema are also a big hit on social media platforms, where fans eagerly await for their latest posts.

Rani Chatterjee-Anjana Singh feel the winter chills in this latest video—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sirens Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh share a great bond on and off screen. The two leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema are also a big hit on social media platforms, where fans eagerly await for their latest posts.

Rani often shares hilarious videos and this time she posted one with Anjana Singh. The two friends can be seen feeling the winter chills in the video. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Too much cold here #winter #masti #wid #anjna

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Isn't it simply funny?

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

Anjana, on the other hand, is often referred to as lady Rajinikanth in the Bhojpuri cinema. She has done a number of promotional songs and worked with the Bhojpuri film industry's bigwigs. She has also shared screen space with most of the A-listers.

Both the actresses have a number of films lined up for release this year.

 

